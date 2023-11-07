Dutch Bros Launches its 2023 Holiday Menu

Nov. 1, 2023 – It’s the most delicious time of the year and there’s no better place to celebrate the holidays than Dutch Bros! This year, Dutch Bros’ Holiday Trio includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel and the Snow Cap Freeze. Starting today, customers can revel in the Holiday Trio and more for a limited time.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with NEW Green Apple Soft Top.

The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinks.

Additional Holiday Drinks

The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze or Cocoa! A delicious mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and peppermint sprinks.

The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha* features sugar free chocolate, sugar free white chocolate and sugar free peppermint flavors, espresso and half and half.

“Celebrating the season with a variety of innovative drinks is what we do best,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “This year’s lineup is a nod to all the seasonal favorites we love but with a Dutch Bros twist! From peppermint to green apple to festive holiday sprinks, we’ve amped up our offerings to have even more flavor and fun!”

Dutch Bros’ holiday drinks will be available until December 31. To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com

Source: PR Newswire