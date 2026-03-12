Dutch Bros Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Dutch Bros is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with two limited-time drinks available now at all 1,136 locations nationwide. The Stout Kicker and Emerald Rebel bring festive Irish-inspired flavors to the menu, giving fans a reason to make a Dutch Run before the seasonal sips disappear.

What Are the Dutch Bros St. Patrick’s Day Drinks for 2026?

Dutch Bros is rolling out two St. Patrick’s Day specials for 2026. Both drinks are available for a limited time at every Dutch Bros location across the country. The lineup includes a coffee-based option and an energy drink option, so there is something for every type of Dutch Bros fan.

What Is the Dutch Bros Stout Kicker?

The Stout Kicker is a coffee drink built on Irish cream flavors and finished with Dutch Bros signature Soft Top. The drink includes a cup swirl and drizzle of brown butter chocolate chip, creating a rich and indulgent St. Patrick’s Day treat.

What Is the Dutch Bros Emerald Rebel?

The Emerald Rebel is an energy drink made with Dutch Bros exclusive Rebel energy base. This festive sip combines blue raspberry, kiwi, and sweet cream for a fruity and refreshing twist on the holiday celebration.

Where Can You Find Dutch Bros Near You?

Dutch Bros currently operates 1,136 locations. To find the closest shop, visit the Dutch Bros location page or download the DB app for directions, ordering, and rewards.

Source: Dutch Bros

