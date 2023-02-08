Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville

Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th.

In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Simon Le Bon says in a release, “It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Find tickets here.