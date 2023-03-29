Duo Brings ‘Country Legends’ to Franklin Theatre

Patrick Thomas and Rachel Potter have voices that blend like honey and Tennessee Whiskey, which they use to create a show called “Country Legends.” The performance showcases the music of country greats from Johnny and June Carter Cash to Dolly Parton to Hank Williams. With character and charm, these two music industry veterans walk their audience through decades of the best of country music. They are bringing their show to Franklin Theatre for one night only on April 7, 2023.

“We are excited to see people from all walks of life enjoy this music,” said Potter. “This is a ‘launch party’ for our next step with this venture.”

Thomas is the son of two Broadway performers, he was raised in Colleyville Texas surrounded by music and was soon learning to play all kinds of music by ear. He graduated from Vanderbilt University, then began a life of touring and playing and writing music. He has done everything from international corporate conventions to Johnny’s High Country Music Review. He was a live finalist on the first season of NBC’s “The Voice” as a member of Team Blake. From his appearance on this show, he was noticed and signed by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Brett James and Cornman Music where he developed further as a songwriter, penning over 200 songs in his first year.

Potter got her start on Broadway, playing Wednesday Adams opposite both Brooke Shields and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. She originated the role as “The Mistress” in the revival of Evita with Ricky Martin, and she is on the original cast recording. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, she got her start working at Disney World, playing Ariel, Belle and Nemo. Potter went on to become a Top 12 finalist on Season 3 of FOX’s “The X Factor,” earning international praise for her country rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” When the pandemic hit, she began doing voiceover work, and is the “Blue Fairy ” in Disneyland’s 100th Anniversary show.

Thomas met Potter through the folks at Studio Tenn. She was in their production of Les Misérables and Potter was introduced to her at the cast party by Jake Speck. When he went on to play the Country Music Awards Festival, he invited Potter up on stage to perform with him. They sang half country and half Broadway show tunes. This led them to create their Country Legends show in 2014, which they have performed with orchestras all over the world.

“I really like the country music of the 1990s,” said Potter. “We have re-imagined the show for our performance at Franklin Theatre incorporating some of this music.”

“We sing and provide a history lesson about the performers,” added Thomas, “explaining what makes them special and why they have remained great through the years.”

The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The mission of The Franklin Theatre is to provide diverse world-class performing arts experiences to Williamson County residents and visitors and to be a platform for local philanthropic engagement and education, while providing unparalleled guest service.