Dunkin’ Zero Energy Drinks Launch With Six Zero-Sugar Flavors

Dunkin' is expanding beyond coffee with the launch of Dunkin' Zero, a new line of zero-sugar energy drinks now available at participating locations nationwide. Designed for the afternoon slump and everything that follows, Dunkin' Zero delivers a lightly carbonated, fruit-forward energy boost with just 20 calories in a medium and zero grams of sugar per serving.

What Is Dunkin’ Zero?

Dunkin’ Zero is a crisp, lightly carbonated energy drink built for the in-between moments of the day, when the morning coffee has worn off but there are still hours to go. Whether it’s between meetings, in the carpool line, or powering through a packed afternoon, Dunkin’ Zero is positioned as a simple reset that keeps the day moving forward.

The new drinks are available in six fruit-forward flavors:

Blackberry Tangerine

Tropical Mango

Juicy Peach

Glamberry (Blackberry Tangerine + Juicy Peach)

Sunzest (Tropical Mango + Juicy Peach)

Blushpop (Blackberry Tangerine + Tropical Mango)

“Dunkin’ has always been part of how people start their day, and with Dunkin’ Zero, we’re expanding how we fuel it,” said Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “It’s zero sugar energy that delivers bold flavor without compromise and fits seamlessly into the rhythm of everyday life.”

Dunkin’ Zero Launch Deal for Rewards Members

To celebrate the launch, Dunkin’ Rewards members can grab a medium Dunkin’ Zero for just $3 after 1 p.m. from March 4 through March 18. The promotional pricing is available exclusively through the Dunkin’ Rewards program.

New Banana-Inspired Drinks Join the Dunkin’ Spring Menu

Banana is taking center stage on the Dunkin’ spring menu with the introduction of new Banana Syrup and Banana Cold Foam. The banana flavor lineup spans espresso drinks, iced coffee, matcha, and Refreshers, bringing a rich, nostalgic sweetness across the menu.

Highlighted banana beverages include:

Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte — espresso with whole milk and banana flavor, finished with Banana Cold Foam

Banana Daydream Refresher — Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, or Berry Acai Refresher blended with oatmilk and topped with Banana Cold Foam

Bananarama Matcha — matcha latte made with whole milk, matcha, and banana flavor

Additional banana options include the Banana Protein Latte, Chocolate Covered Banana Iced Coffee, Banana Crème Iced Coffee, Monkey Business Cloud Latte, and Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte. Dunkin’ is also releasing limited-edition banana-themed merchandise, with more details coming on Dunkin’s social channels.

“We’re spotlighting banana on the menu because it’s nostalgic, comforting, and incredibly versatile,” said Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin’.

Berry Acai Refresher and Wedding Cake Munchkins Arrive at Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Refreshers lineup is expanding with Berry Acai, a berry-forward flavor with sweet, juicy notes reminiscent of an acai smoothie bowl. Featured builds available in the Dunkin’ app include the Bananaberry Protein Daydream Refresher and Berry Acai Lemonade Refresher.

Dunkin’ is also adding Wedding Cake Munchkins donut hole treats to the bakery case, arriving just ahead of National Proposal Day on March 20. The limited-time treats feature blueberry Munchkins coated in wedding cake-flavored sprinkles, kicking off a season of celebrations with more partnership details to come later in March.

Dunkin’ $6 Meal Deal Returns for Spring 2026

The popular Dunkin’ $6 Meal Deal is back, featuring a Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee. Dunkin’ Rewards members can also take advantage of limited-time offers throughout March, including Mobile Mondays with 100 bonus points for ordering ahead, $3 medium Dunkin’ Zero energy drinks after 1 p.m. from March 4–18, and 4x points on all Wake-Up Wraps on March 23.

