Dunkin’ Now Offers Oatmilk

The popularity of oatmilk, the fastest-growing plant-based milk product, continues to soar, and now Dunkin’ is bringing oatmilk coast-to-coast, adding vegan-friendly*, gluten-free oatmilk to menus at all of its restaurants nationwide.

Launching with Planet Oat, the market leader in oatmilk, Dunkin’ is now one of the first national quick service restaurant brands to make oatmilk available at 100% of its U.S. locations. To make the exciting announcement to fans, Dunkin’ turned to actress and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown, who revealed Planet Oat Oatmilk’s arrival with a special Instagram post.

Planet Oat Oatmilk is a delicious, high-quality plant-based dairy alternative that starts with oats and water, which is then blended with vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients for a creamy texture and light sweetness. Dunkin’ guests can add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, almond milk, or cream. This includes Dunkin’s new Iced Oatmilk Latte – made with rich, handcrafted espresso and creamy oatmilk for a tasty twist on the brand’s beloved lattes – as well as its full lineup of hot, iced, and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes. Oatmilk may be an additional charge.

Dunkin’ began offering oatmilk at participating restaurants in California at the start of 2020. Dunkin’s introduction of oatmilk continues the brand’s commitment to bringing innovative and exciting new on-the-go menu choices to busy Americans everywhere. Dunkin’ distinguished itself for making plant-based menu options easily accessible with last year’s launch of the Beyond Sausage® Sandwich. Earlier this year, Dunkin’ added Matcha Lattes to its national menu and has been offering almondmilk as a dairy alternative option since 2014.

Dunkin’s oatmilk launch coincides with the availability of Dunkin’s much-anticipated fall menu. The brand’s robust seasonal lineup this year features pumpkin flavored and spiced drinks, such as the new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and Chai Latte, paired perfectly with new snacking options such as Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups, and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon. Dunkin’ is making its fall beverages and bite-sized baked goods available earlier than ever before to help fans capture the warm, cozy feelings of the season now.

*Dunkin’s definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All Dunkin’ menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Dunkin’ cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

