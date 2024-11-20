Dunkin’ Unwraps New Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte

(November 20, 2024) – This holiday season, Dunkin’® is adding festive cheer to its boozy, ready-to-drink Spiked Iced Coffee lineup with the limited-edition Dunkin’ Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte. Following the success of its fall Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, Dunkin’ Spiked announced today its second-ever Spiked seasonal flavor, combining the beloved peppermint mocha taste with an adult-friendly twist.

Available in grocery and package stores across 28 states, the Dunkin’ Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is crafted with real coffee, cool peppermint and decadent mocha flavors, and a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. At 6% ABV, this holiday-inspired beverage is ideal for any celebration—whether chilled and poured into a martini glass or enjoyed over ice. Each 4-pack of 12 oz. cans delivers the familiar Dunkin’ Peppermint Mocha taste that consumers know and love, now ready to elevate the season’s festivities. To locate a nearby store with Dunkin’ Spiked beverages, consumers can use the product finder at DunkinSpiked.com/product- finder.

The original Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee lineup offers four delicious year-round favorites at 6% ABV each – Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla. These distinct flavors are available in a 12 oz. can variety 12-pack. For those who favor the Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee, 24 oz. single-serve cans and 4-pack 12 oz. cans are also available to enjoy.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees can be found at a variety of retailers across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To stay updated on the latest Spiked releases from Dunkin’, visit DunkinSpiked.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Source: Dunkin’

