Dunkin’ Unveils New Holiday MUNCHKINS

Dunkin’ kicks off the 2025 holiday season with two limited-edition MUNCHKINS flavors and brings back the fan-favorite Holiday Sprinkle Takeover starting December 3, 2025. The new bite-sized treats offer customers festive options whether they’ve been naughty or nice this year.

What Are the New Holiday MUNCHKINS Flavors at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ introduces two distinctive MUNCHKINS varieties for the 2025 holiday season. The Salted Dark Chocolate Sprinkle MUNCHKINS feature rich chocolate cake bites coated in salted dark chocolate sprinkles, creating an indulgent sweet-and-salty combination. The Holiday Sprinkle MUNCHKINS transform classic glazed Old Fashioned donut holes with festive red, green, and white sprinkles. Both limited-edition flavors are available at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Holiday Sprinkle Takeover Returns for 2025

The Holiday Sprinkle Takeover makes its seasonal comeback, adding festive red, green, and white sprinkles to three classic Dunkin’ donut varieties. Customers can find the holiday sprinkles on Chocolate Frosted, Vanilla Frosted, and Strawberry Frosted Donuts throughout the promotional period. This returning favorite transforms standard menu items into holiday-themed treats suitable for parties, gatherings, or everyday seasonal snacking.

Dunkin’ Rewards Holiday Offers December 2025

Dunkin’ Rewards members receive exclusive promotional offers throughout December 2025. On December 4, members earn triple points on all Espresso beverages including the new Cookie Butter Cloud Latte in honor of National Cookie Day. From December 16-31, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich costs $4 with beverage purchase. December 20 features triple points on Dunkin’ Refreshers including the new Berry Sangria flavor for National Sangria Day. December 26-28 offers triple points on bulk donut orders or 25-count and 50-count MUNCHKINS purchases.

Dunkin’ Boosted Status Member Perks December 2025

Dunkin’ Rewards members with Boosted Status qualify for enhanced benefits from December 7-12, 2025. These members earn 50 bonus points daily when placing any Dunkin’ order during this six-day period. Boosted members also receive exclusive access to two limited-edition merchandise items available December 7 only: a Gold Sparkly Tumbler priced at $24.99 and a Beaded Sprinkle Pouch at $24.99, both available through online purchase.

How to Join Dunkin’ Rewards Program

New customers can create a free Dunkin’ Rewards account through the Dunkin’ mobile app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com. The loyalty program offers points on purchases, exclusive promotions, and special member-only offers throughout the year. Members accumulate points with each transaction and unlock rewards based on point thresholds. The program includes tiered membership levels with Boosted Status providing additional benefits and earning opportunities.

When Are Dunkin’ Holiday MUNCHKINS Available

The limited-edition Holiday MUNCHKINS and Holiday Sprinkle Takeover items launched December 3, 2025, at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide. Availability continues while supplies last through the holiday season. Specific end dates for these seasonal offerings have not been announced, making early visits recommended for guaranteed availability. Regional variations in product availability may occur based on individual franchise participation.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email