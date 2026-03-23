Dunkin’ to Celebrate Opening of New Franklin Location

Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant in Franklin, located at 1306 Murfreesboro Road, will host its grand opening celebration on Tuesday, March 24. Beginning at 8 a.m., the restaurant will give away 100 Days of Free Coffee to the first 100 guests in line (in-store only).* Additionally, guests can enjoy Dunkin’ swag giveaways throughout the celebration and snap a photo with Dunkin’s beloved mascot, Cuppy!

At 9:30 a.m., Dunkin’ franchise group Catalano Route 65 Management will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the community to celebrate the location’s opening. Following the ceremony, Route 65, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will host a check presentation to donate $5,000 to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.

The new 1,825-square-foot restaurant employs 22 crew members, has indoor seating for 14 guests, and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. With Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, including:

Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system, offering eight consistently cold options, including coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee, and nitro-infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy-efficient than conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

*First 100 guests beginning at 8:00 AM on 3/24/2026 at 1306 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064. ** Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee will appear in the Dunkin’ Rewards app for 100 consecutive days upon entering the promotion code provided as a prize. Code expires on the date awarded. Excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Espresso Beverages. Additional terms may apply. No purchase necessary. Open to TN residents in the Franklin area, 18+ who are members of Dunkin’ Rewards. Void outside area stated and where prohibited. Ends close of business 3/24/2026. Ask a store associate or visit the URL for the Official Rules. ©2026 DD IP Holder LLC.kin.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

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