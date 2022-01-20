Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Franklin Location on January 21

Dunkin’ announced it will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. on Friday, January 21st. The store will give away Free Coffee for a Year to the first 100 guest in line (in store only) starting at 8:00 AM. The new location will also hand out Dunkin’ branded swag and offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 21st.

At 9:00 AM, Dunkin’ franchisee group, Route 65, LLC, will host a ribbon cutting with community members to celebrate the new store opening. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Route 65, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will host a check presentation to donate $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.

The 2,000 square-foot restaurant is open daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM. With Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

Premium Pours: Dunkin's signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin' restaurants.

Dunkin' on Demand: Dunkin' has introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin's Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pick up inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

