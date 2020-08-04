



Beginning Wednesday, August 5, Dunkin locations across the county will require all guests to wear a face covering while inside its restaurants.

“At Dunkin’, where we already require all restaurant employees to wear face masks and have updated our health and safety standards to reflect the times, we believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe. This simple step to wear a face covering will help to provide a safe environment for guests, franchisees and their restaurant employees,” reads a statement on Dunkin’s site.

“For anyone who is unable to wear a face covering because of a medical condition or disability, we encourage you to utilize some of the other ways to grab your Dunkin’ favorites, including Dunkin’ delivery, curbside pickup or pick-up at our drive-thru. As more cities progress through their re-opening phases, we will continue to assess how we can continue reopening dining areas, following the guidance of public health officials across the country.”

Dunkin’ also adds that it is cleaning its restaurants, including restrooms, counters adn tables with P&G Professional products. Dunkin’ fans can also purchase a Dunkin’ facemask, which features a half-donut smile in orange. The facemask is $10 (plus applicable tax and shipping) with $3 of each purchase donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities. Donations will be made until August 31st, or while supplies last.



