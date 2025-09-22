Dunkin’ Marks National Coffee Day with Free Brews and Hatch Team-Up

National Coffee Day is almost here, and Dunkin’ is making it sweeter with free coffee for all Dunkin’ Rewards® members. On Monday, September 29 members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee, with purchase through the Dunkin’ app*.

To make mornings even brighter, Dunkin’ is teaming up with Hatch, the leader in personalized sleep and wellness technology, to debut a first-of-its-kind coffee alarm and sunrise experience, available exclusively on Hatch+.

Wake Up With Dunkin’

For many, Dunkin’ coffee is the only thing that gets the morning started. Now, Hatch is bringing that same Dunkin’ energy into a new way to rise and shine.

The “Brew and Renew” alarm brings the sounds of Dunkin’ coffee straight to the bedside – beans tumbling, espresso steaming, and the satisfying pour of a fresh cup – all set against ambient, uplifting music. It’s the ultimate morning wake-me-up before a Dunkin’ coffee pick-me-up.

Paired with “Dunkin’ Dawn”, a sunrise experience awash in Dunkin’s signature warm pink-and-orange hues, the result is a wake-up call that’s too good to snooze.

The “Brew and Renew” alarm and “Dunkin’ Dawn” sunrise will be available on Restore 2 and Restore 3 devices with a Hatch+ premium content subscription beginning today, September 22. For $4.99/month or $49.99/year, Hatch+ allows you to enhance your sleep routine with an ever-growing library of premium content, like creative meditations, immersive ASMR, funny bedtime podcasts, quirky sound baths and more, purposefully designed for sleep. A free 30-day trial comes with each Restore.

Guests can set their alarms, because no matter how it’s poured – hot or iced – Dunkin’ is serving a free cup to Rewards members as the perfect way to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Those not yet enrolled can join Dunkin’ Rewards for free through the Dunkin’ app or at dunkinrewards.com to start earning points toward free food and drinks, unlock exclusive deals and order ahead.

Source: Dunkin’

