Dunkin’ Launches Halloween Menu and Costumes

Dunkin’ is dialing up the excitement this spooky season with an all-new lineup of Halloween-inspired tricks and treats to take guests from morning to midnight. This October, the brand is introducing a striking new Potion Macchiato, a revamped Spider Specialty Donut, and a Halloween MUNCHKINS Bucket, which features new Halloween MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles. These limited-time, seasonal offerings will be available in Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide starting October 16.

In addition to the forthcoming menu, Dunkin’ is also bringing back its fan-favorite DunKings Tracksuits to ShopDunkin.com on October 1, along with Halloween costumes inspired by the tracksuits. First introduced during the brand’s Super Bowl ad, and selling out in record time, the tracksuits and costumes are available in limited quantities – set to be the ultimate Halloween look this year.

Beginning October 16, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy a brand-new lineup headlined by the Potion Macchiato. Available hot or iced, this showstopping beverage blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor. With an eye-catching color and magical flavor, it’s the perfect beverage to get into the Halloween spirit.

In honor of the new purple-hued brew, Dunkin’s beloved Spider Specialty Donut is getting a makeover for the spooky season. The formerly orange-frosted donut is adorned with purple frosting this year and, as always, topped with a Glazed Chocolate MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes.

Dunkin’ is also introducing a new Halloween MUNCHKINS Bucket, a must-have for trick-or-treating this holiday. The purple bucket, illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50-count assortment of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, featuring new Halloween sprinkle-covered MUNCHKINS® added to the assortment.

Finally, Dunkin’ is dressing up its classic Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted Donuts with a festive blend of chocolate and orange sprinkles to sweeten the celebrations. These seasonal donuts, along with the Spider Specialty Donut, are perfect for sharing at Halloween parties and gatherings with family, friends, and neighbors. Whether for classrooms, office celebrations, or trick-or-treating events, Dunkin’ has the ultimate way to bring the spooky spirit to any occasion.

In addition to the seasonal menu, customers can also celebrate in style with a limited quantity return of Dunkin’s wildly popular DunKings tracksuits. Made famous in Dunkin’s Super Bowl LVIII ad, these tracksuits sold out in record time and are back in three versions for Halloween to fit every type of trick-or-treater. Read on for more details, with ShopDunkin.com merch going live at 10 a.m. EST on October 1.

Returning Original DunKings Tracksuits: For fans who want to look like an official member of The DunKings squad. The original jacket ($60) and pants ($60), sold separately, are available on ShopDunkin.com while supplies last.

New DunKids Tracksuits: Because little Dunkin’ fans deserve to run on Dunkin’, too! Now mini DunKings can rule Halloween in style. Sold as a set ($80) and available exclusively on ShopDunkin.com, while supplies last.

New DunKings Costume Set: For those who want to go full Dunkin’ royalty without breaking a sweat, the all-new costume set has guests covered! Inspired by the iconic, premium tracksuit, this look includes a long-sleeve jersey shirt, bucket hat, and sunglasses so guests can be ready to instantly rule Halloween ($44.99). Available on ShopDunkin.com and select stores while supplies last.

Plus, for those looking to take their Halloween décor to the next level, Dunkin’s 6-foot Inflatable Spider Donut is making a comeback for its second season. Reflecting the charming donut design, this larger-than-life decoration is exclusively available on ShopDunkin.com ($55).

More Halloween Fun with Dunkin’ Rewards

All October long, Dunkin’ Rewards members can also sink their teeth into a variety of weekly deal drops and limited-time offers** exclusively in the Dunkin’ app.

10/1 – 10/7: Snack on Loaded Hash Browns for $2.

10/1 – 10/31: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays.

10/4: Earn 5X points on beverages.

10/8 – 10/14: Enjoy a $2 10-count of Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

10/15 – 10/21: Satisfy cravings with a $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich.

10/22 – 10/28: Indulge with a $1 Classic Donut.

10/23: Boosted Members earn 4X points on beverages.

10/29 – 11/4: Enjoy Snackin’ Bacon for $2.

10/29: Earn 3X points when ordering 25 or 50-count Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

