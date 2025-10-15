Dunkin’ Launches Candy Bar Latte and Spooky Treats for Halloween

Spooky season has arrived, and Dunkin’ is serving up Halloween spirit like never before. Launching today, the new Candy Bar Signature Latte is stirring up sweet memories, alongside returning favorites like the Spider Donut and a Halloween MUNCHKINS® Bucket, which features festive Halloween MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles.

Alongside its new seasonal menu, Dunkin’ is dropping a merch collection that embraces the fanfare around the Spider Donut, available on DunkinRunsonMerch.com and participating Dunkin’ restaurants while supplies last.

Treats Worth Screaming About

Dunkin’ is celebrating Halloween with the all-new Candy Bar Signature Latte, a decadent blend of chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors paired with rich espresso. Topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and crumbled candy bar pieces, this limited-time beverage is available hot or iced, and delivers the ultimate Halloween indulgence – no tricks, all treat.

Dunkin’s bakery case is also getting a spooky glow-up with the return of the fan-favorite Spider Donut. The purple-frosted donut is topped with a Glazed Chocolate MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and vanilla-flavored icing for the eyes.

After a standout debut last year, the Halloween MUNCHKINS Bucket is back with a new look. Now topped with a purple Spider Donut-inspired lid, the black bucket features a festive Halloween motif with Spider Donut and MUNCHKINS illustrations dressed in costume. Guests will receive their bucket filled with a 50-count assortment of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, including new sprinkle-covered Halloween MUNCHKINS. Plus, Dunkin’s classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Frosted donuts are trading their usual sprinkles for a festive chocolate-and-orange-blend this season.

Perfect for Halloween parties, classroom celebrations, or family gatherings, Dunkin’s donuts and MUNCHKINS treats make it easy to share the spirit – and the sweets – all season long.

Spider Donut Takeover

The Spider Donut is taking center stage this Halloween with Dunkin’s limited-edition Spider Donut Merch Collection, spinning onto DunkinRunsOnMerch.com at 10 a.m. ET today and in select stores, while supplies last.

Spider Donut Straw Buddy ($7.99) and Keychain ($7.99), available exclusively at a participating Dunkin’ near you.

Stay Spooky Crewnecks ($45), Lil’ Boo Tee ($20) and Onesie ($18), and a Creepin’ & Caffeinated Snapback Rope Hat ($24) – all featuring festive designs inspired by the Spider Donut.

Giant Spider Plushie (12-inch, $20 and 24-inch, $40).

And the pièce de resistance of Halloween season… the Spider Donut Onesie Costume ($45), complete with spider arms for a truly iconic Dunkin’ Halloween look.

And for those who can’t get enough of the Spider Donut, Dunkin’ fans might just spot a familiar eight-legged friend across the brand’s Instagram handle (@dunkin) with a surprise or two in store this month.

Exclusive Offers for Dunkin’ Rewards® Members

Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy limited-time offers* to celebrate spooky season, including:

Through October 27: 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mondays

October 29-31: 3X points when ordering half dozen and dozen donuts, and 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

Those not yet enrolled in Dunkin’ Rewards can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email