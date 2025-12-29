Dunkin’® is Giving Away One Million Free Coffees 

It’s the last week of the year – the week between Christmas and New Years – when every day feels longer and no one’s quite sure what day it is. While it’s traditionally known as one of the least productive weeks of the year, Dunkin’® is giving guests a reason to get off the couch. Dunkin’® is calling it produnktivity.

To help guests power through the final stretch of the year, Dunkin’ is giving away one million FREE Hot or Iced Coffees of any size* to Dunkin’ Rewards members, while supplies last.

Rewards members can redeem a free coffee by entering the code PRODUNKTIVITY in the Dunkin’ app. Keep an eye on Dunkin’s Instagram for more surprise drops to help stay produnktive this week.

*Promo Code valid only on 12/29 until code limit is reached. Limited time promotion. Single-use per member. Additional terms and exclusions may apply.

