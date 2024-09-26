Dunkin’ is Brewing Up Free Coffee to Celebrate National Coffee Day

NASHVILLE, TN (September 25, 2024) — This National Coffee Day, Sunday, September 29, 2024 Dunkin’ Rewards® members can kickstart their day and enjoy a FREE Medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin’ app*.

In addition to free coffee, Dunkin’ is once again teaming up with home fragrance brand Homesick® to bring back a sweet-scented collaboration inspired by guests’ Dunkin’ favorites, just in time for National Coffee Day.

Original Blend Candle ($34.95): Featuring notes of espresso bean, cold brewed coffee and cream, the Original Blend Candle delivers scents reminiscent of a warm cup of roasted Dunkin’ coffee to keep you running all day.

Perfect Combo Car Freshener ($12): With notes of strawberry and coffee grounds, this freshener brings the scent of a Dunkin’ frosted strawberry sprinkle donut and iced coffee with cream straight to the car.

The Dunkin’ x Homesick Collection will be available starting September 27 at 10 a.m. EST on Homesick.com.

Don’t forget to celebrate National Coffee Day the Dunkin’ way! No matter how guests like their coffee – hot or iced (or a sweet melting aroma burning at the bedside) – fans can get their brew on at Dunkin’.

Not a Dunkin’ Rewards member yet? Create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

*Limit 1 per member. Additional charges and terms may apply. Exclusions may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.

Excludes Cold Brew & Nitro Cold Brew. Excludes gift card purchases. Dairy alternative, cold foams, flavors, and espresso shots may be an additional charge. Offer valid for members who order ahead in the Dunkin’ App. Offer not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders in the Dunkin’ App.

Source: Dunkin’

