Dunkin’® Introduces Salted Caramel Sips, Roasted Tomato Toasts and a Warm Chocolate Croissant to Shake Up Spring Menu

Spring is a time for new beginnings, and Dunkin’® is ready to help guests step into the season with delectable new offerings. Today, the brand welcomes an all-new seasonal menu to signal spring, featuring an ultra-smooth Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, a rich and creamy Salted Caramel Signature Latte, a festive Shamrock Macchiato, two craveable takes on Roasted Tomato Toast and a warm Chocolate Croissant.

Sip the Newness of Spring

As the world wakes up to a season of change, guests will want to “spring it on” with Dunkin’s new springtime sips.

New Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew is the perfect blend of slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and rich salted caramel flavor, topped with creamy, velvety smooth Salted Caramel Cold Foam for a delicious sweet and salty sip.

New Salted Caramel Signature Latte, enjoyed hot or iced, delivers a decadent mix of salty and sweet in every sip. This latte blends rich espresso with creamy milk and salted caramel flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Shamrock Your Spring

Dunkin’s Macchiato is getting a holiday makeover, allowing guests to grab a sippable lucky charm this spring.

New Shamrock Macchiato layers bold, smooth espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey. Featuring a bright green hue, this festive and seasonal drink captures the experience of spring with every sip.

To help every guest celebrate that spring has sprung, Dunkin’ is offering $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes from February 23 through March 22. Additionally, any guest that joins DD Perks between today and April 26 will get a Free Medium Cold Brew when they sign up online.*

Toast. Mastered.



Let’s make a toast to you! The culinary minds at Dunkin’ are giving guests a new way to celebrate seizing the day with two fresh takes on toast featuring perfectly seasoned, oven-roasted tomatoes.

New Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast is a fresh and seasonal mid-day pick-me-up, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy hummus spread and a rich blend of spices and herbs through a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, all atop sourdough bread.

New Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast is the perfect savory breakfast to grab on the go. This new toast includes oven-roasted tomatoes and a creamy and savory avocado spread, topped with flavorful Everything Bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.

Either way, you slice it – these portable toasts pack the flavor into every bite.

Chocolate is Always in Season

Chocolate, out of season? Never! That’s why Dunkin’s confectionary creatives are introducing their take on a classic French pastry to enjoy this spring.

New Chocolate Croissant is an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons and served warm. This croissant just might make “Bonjour” the new way America says hello this spring.

“Spring is a season that brings adventure, optimism, and light-hearted fun, and we wanted to capture that essence for our guests in the all-new lineup,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “Dunkin’ fans can spring into action with bold and flavorful menu items, including our new Salted Caramel sips that beautifully combine the best of both worlds for an irresistible mix of salty and sweet.”

