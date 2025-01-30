Dunkin’ Introduces Cold Foam Creamers and S’mores Creamer in Grocery Aisles

Dunkin’® is redefining coffee moments with the launch of its new Cold Foam Creamers in Extra Extra® and Chocolate flavors, as well as a limited-edition Dunkin’ S’mores Flavored creamer, available at grocery retailers nationwide. These innovative offerings are designed to elevate the at-home coffee experience with Dunkin’, transforming any cup into a rich, creamy indulgence this winter.

Turn Coffee Time into a Little Treat Time

On shelves at retailers nationwide, Dunkin’s new Cold Foam Creamers are a velvety smooth, creamy foam topper that can be layered on top of a cup of hot or cold coffee for a unique, indulgent experience at home. Made with real cream and sugar, they transform any coffee into the perfect sipping experience as it gradually blends into the beverage.

It’s available in two delightful flavors:

Extra Extra®: Inspired by Dunkin’ lovers’ signature “extra cream, extra sweet” order, this flavor captures the iconic taste that guests know and love.

Chocolate: A rich and chocolatey cold foam that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

Adding to the at-home treats, the Dunkin’ S’mores Flavored Creamer is the newest seasonal creamer on grocery shelves for a limited time. The sweet creamer combines the flavors of rich chocolate, toasted marshmallows, and graham crackers, transporting coffee drinkers to the warmth of a nostalgic campfire.

Where to Find the New Creamers

Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers are available in 14oz cans for a suggested retail price of $5.99, and Dunkin’ S’mores Creamer is available in 32oz bottles for $5.08. Both can be found at retailers nationwide. To locate a store, visit DunkinCreamer.com.

A Collaboration That Celebrates Little Treats

To add an extra layer of excitement to the launch, Dunkin’ has teamed up with Chillhouse, a beloved New York City-based destination for self-care, to encourage coffee lovers at home to embrace self-care and FOAM-O, a joyful antidote to FOMO (fear of missing out) this winter season. Together, they’ve created exclusive “FOAM-O Kits” designed to enhance cozy moments at home.

Each kit includes Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers, Chillhouse’s must-have pampering products like the “Have a Chill Night” Face Oil and the “Chill Me Out” Bath Soak, and other Dunkin’ sweet swag. Plus, for those in the New York City area, Chillhouse’s flagship spa is offering two Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamer-inspired manicure designs throughout February.

Guests can get their hands on a FOAM-O Kit in two ways:

Online Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a FOAM-O Kit at dunkinfoamosweeps.com by pledging to swap FOMO for FOAM-O. The sweepstakes runs between January 27 and February 28.*

Visit Chillhouse: NYC guests who purchase a nail design inspired by Dunkin’s Cold Foam Creamer during February will receive a FOAM-O Kit with their purchase, while supplies last.

With Dunkin’s new at-home cold foams and creamers, and a touch of Chillhouse magic, every coffee moment becomes an indulgent little treat to savor. Fans can use the store locator to find Dunkin’ at-home creamers and cold foams near them: dunkincreamer.com/where-to-buy-dunkin-creamer.

Source: Inspire Brands

