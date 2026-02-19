Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Glove Giveaway Starts February 20, 2026

Starting Friday, February 20, 2026, Dunkin’ is rewarding iced coffee lovers nationwide with a free limited-edition iced coffee glove. The promotional giveaway is available with the purchase of any iced beverage at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last. The offer kicks off at 10 a.m. local time, giving guests a fun and functional way to keep their sipping hand warm during the colder months.

What Is the Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Glove?

The Dunkin’ iced coffee glove is a limited-edition single-hand glove designed specifically for holding cold beverages in chilly weather. It serves as a playful badge of honor for guests who refuse to give up their iced coffee habit regardless of the season. The glove is free with the purchase of any iced beverage, including Original Blend Iced Coffee, Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, or an Iced Dunkalatte.

How to Get the Free Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Glove

Guests can score the limited-edition glove beginning Friday, February 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide. The only requirement is the purchase of any iced beverage. Supplies are limited, so arriving early is recommended for the best chance at snagging one. The promotion runs on a while-supplies-last basis at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Winter Merch Collection Available Now

The iced coffee glove giveaway follows Dunkin’s latest winter-inspired merch drop, available now on DunkinRunsOnMerch.com. The collection features bold pink-and-orange ski suits, a limited-edition ski goggle collaboration with Xevo, and illustrated pieces that capture a winter-at-the-mountain aesthetic. The merch line and the glove giveaway together celebrate the brand’s dedicated community of cold-beverage enthusiasts who keep sipping through every season.

