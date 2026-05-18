Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Returns May 27

Dunkin’ is bringing back its annual Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, and this year’s event once again pairs a fan-favorite drink with a cause worth raising a cup for. For one day only, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating locations nationwide will go directly to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which works to bring joy to children facing hunger or illness. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day?

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day is an annual fundraising event where guests can support local communities simply by ordering their favorite iced coffee or cold brew. Now in its fifth year, the tradition turns a daily routine into a meaningful act of giving, with every participating order helping fund pediatric health and hunger relief organizations across the country.

How Does the Donation Work?

Every iced coffee and cold brew purchased at participating Dunkin’ locations on May 27 generates a $1 donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation. That includes the full range of iced coffee options — from bold cold brews to sweet sips finished with Cold Foam. No special code or extra step is needed; the donation happens automatically with your order.

Where Does the Money Go?

Funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day support the Foundation’s Signature Program Grants, including Dogs for Joy®, Dunkin’ Prom™, Dunkin’ Connecting Joy™, and Dunkin’ Joyful Space™, as well as Regional Grants benefiting local nonprofits. In 2025, the event generated over $2 million for these programs.

About the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been delivering joy to kids battling hunger or illness since 2006. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations to create joyful environments and experiences for kids when they need it most. To date, it has granted more than $70 million to hundreds of national and local charities, made possible by franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees.

Source: Inspire Brands