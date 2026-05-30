Dunkin’ Goes All Out for National Donut Day 2026

Dunkin’ is turning National Donut Day into a full week of freebies, limited-edition merch, and a returning brand collaboration. The celebration kicks off Monday, June 1, and runs through the official holiday on Friday, June 5, with something new for donut fans each day. More Eat & Drink News

When Is Dunkin’ National Donut Day 2026?

National Donut Day falls on Friday, June 5, 2026. Dunkin’ is marking the occasion for the 16th consecutive year with a free donut offer available to all guests who make a beverage purchase at participating locations.

How to Get a Free Dunkin’ Donut on June 5

No special app or coupon required — just visit any participating Dunkin’ location on June 5 and purchase any beverage to receive a free donut. The offer is available while supplies last and is part of Dunkin’s 16-year streak of honoring the holiday with a freebie.

Free Tote Bag Giveaway on June 1

The week’s festivities start early with a limited-time tote bag giveaway on Monday, June 1. Guests who purchase a half dozen donuts or more at participating Dunkin’ locations can score a free Dunkin’ tote bag, while supplies last.

What’s in the Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane 2026 Collection

Dunkin’ and customizable accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane are back with a bigger, bolder limited-edition drop than last year’s sold-out run. The 2026 collection features donut- and coffee-inspired accessories available beginning June 5 at 10 a.m. ET at stoneycloverlane.com and select retail locations:

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Crossbody Bag — $98

Dunkin’ Donuts Small Pouch — $98

Dunkin’ Donut Pouch — $88

Dunkin’ Donuts Micro Pouch — $68

Dunkin’ Donut, MUNCHKINS®, Iced Coffee, and Refreshers Bag Charms — $58–$68 each

Dunkin’ Donuts Patch Set — $58

Dunkin’ Patches (Sprinkle Donut, Iced Coffee, Refreshers designs) — $18 each

Stoney Clover Lane NYC Takeover on June 5

On National Donut Day, Dunkin’ and Stoney Clover Lane are hosting a one-day-only event at the Stoney Clover Lane store in New York City at 376 Bleecker Street. Guests can shop the new collection in person while enjoying Dunkin’ donuts and beverages, giveaways, and photo moments throughout the day.

Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane Merch at Dunkin’ Locations

Can’t make it to New York? Select Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane items will also be available at participating Dunkin’ locations for a limited time beginning in early June, while supplies last:

Mini Donut Patch Bag Charm — $15

Acrylic Tumbler — $16.99

Stainless-Steel Tumbler — $24.99

Straw Toppers — $6.99

Cup Sleeves — $6.99

Use the Dunkin’ store locator to find a participating location near you.

Source: Inspire Brands