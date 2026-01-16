Dunkin’ Donuts to Open New Franklin Location

A new Dunkin’ Donuts is under construction in Franklin in the former Shoney’s location at 1306 Highway 96 East in Franklin. A Dunkin’ Donuts representative confirmed the new location is in the works and will open in Spring 2026. No other information was given at this time.

There are currently four locations in Franklin: 1441 New Highway 96 W, 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, 5043 Carothers Parkway, and 9100 A Carothers Parkway.

Dunkin’ recently announced [solidcore], Shakes on Dunkin’ – a limited-time studio takeover designed to boost motivation and make your day stronger. This comes on the heels of Dunkin’s new Protein Milk, now available nationwide, which lets customers add 15 grams of protein* to any beverage with a milk or non-dairy base.

From January 14-16, participating [solidcore] studios nationwide will host 6 a.m. classes powered by Dunkin’. [solidcore] is full-body strength training on a custom-built reformer. Registration for the limited class series is now open at solidcore.co and via the [solidcore] app.

