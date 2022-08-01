Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club

In an effort to help grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to youth hockey teams in Tennessee, Dunkin’ of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club.

The donation comes entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intention to alleviate the financial strain families may experience in supporting their child’s passion for the sport of hockey. The donation will directly fund the financial assistance program, providing funds to over 25 families in need for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Dunkin will have a presence at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Ford Ice Center Antioch throughout NJP Training Camp, Opening Weekend and Tier II Host Weekend. The upcoming weekend events have begun with the first taking palce July 30-31, the next are September 3-4 and December 17-18.

“Hockey is a sport for everyone and it’s difficult when the financial stress of playing the sport prevents kids from pursuing their passion for the game” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re so grateful for the generosity of our local Dunkin’ franchisees who understand the importance of giving back to our communities beyond their restaurant doors. Our team is so excited to give the kids an opportunity to create joyful memories playing the game they love.”

In addition to the donation, Dunkin’ will also have an on-site presence at each event within the Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Ford Ice Center Antioch, including Dunkin’-branded giveaways for players and guests, and Dunkin’ coffee and breakfast for attendees.

Throughout Nashville, select participating Nashville-area Dunkin’ locations will also be celebrating the Nashville Jr. Predators during each tournament weekend with gift card and Dunkin’ branded giveaways, as well as Nashville Jr. Predators photo donuts available for purchase. Participating Dunkin’ locations include:

5101 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

7201 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

4930 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

