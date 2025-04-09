Dunkin’ Debuts Arctic Cherry Energy and Seasonal Treats

Spring is in full bloom, and Dunkin’ is bringing a fresh dose of energy and joy to the season with new, limited-time menu items available nationwide starting today. Leading the lineup is Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy, a bold, cherry-flavored iced beverage that joins the brand’s growing energy drink collection. Also new to the menu are a few festive, eye-catching additions to the bakery case: a cheerful Spring MUNCHKINS® Bucket, featuring new Blueberry Sprinkle MUNCHKINS®, and a nostalgic Cotton Candy Specialty Donut.

These newcomers join existing spring favorites that were launched last month, including the Dunkalatte™, Pistachio Coffee, Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders, and the $6 Meal Deal—all available for a limited time.

A Bold New Boost

Just one year after launching Dunkin’ Energy, the brand is bringing a vibrant new flavor to the mix: Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy. Balancing sweet and tart cherry notes with flavors of blueberry and grapefruit, this sparkling iced drink delivers a revitalizing burst of energy with vitamins, minerals and a kick of caffeine. It’s a flavorful choice to power guests’ spring break adventures and road trips to late-night gaming sessions.

Festive Treats That Steal the Spotlight

To sweeten the season, Dunkin’ is debuting two bakery items fit for spring celebrations:

Spring MUNCHKINS® Bucket: Following the buzz of last year’s Halloween bucket, this robin’s egg blue reusable bucket features a cheerful bunny motif and holds a 50-count assortment of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats – including new Blueberry Sprinkle MUNCHKINS® , featuring bursts of sweet blueberry-flavored bits and adorned with blue sprinkles. It’s a playful centerpiece for spring brunches, classroom parties, or egg hunts once the treats inside are gone.

Cotton Candy Specialty Donut: A sweet throwback for kids and kids at heart, this yeast shell donut is filled with cotton candy-flavored buttercreme, then topped with strawberry-flavored icing and blue sprinkles. It's equal parts whimsical and delicious.

Dunkin’ Rewards: National Cold Brew Day & More

To celebrate National Cold Brew Day, Dunkin’ Rewards® members can enjoy 4X points on Cold Brew purchases on Friday, April 19*. Guests can customize their sip with dairy or nondairy options, flavor swirls, flavor shots or sweet cold foam to make the most of the day.

April also brings more exclusive offers for members in the Dunkin’ app**:

April 8 – April 14: $3 Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Sandwich with beverage purchase

$3 Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Sandwich with beverage purchase April 15 – April 21: $3 Avocado Toast with beverage purchase

$3 Avocado Toast with beverage purchase Every Monday in April: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead in the app

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

Source: Dunkin

