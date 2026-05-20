Dunkin’ Brings Back Iced Beverage Buckets for Memorial Day Weekend

Dunkin’ is bringing back its fan-favorite Iced Beverage Buckets just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting May 22, the 48 oz. buckets return to participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide for a limited time while supplies last — perfect for beach days, road trips, and backyard hangouts. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Dunkin’s Iced Beverage Buckets?

These oversized 48 oz. buckets are designed to take your Dunkin’ drink on the go in a big way. Guests can purchase them filled with Dunkin’s signature iced coffee or Refreshers, making them an easy companion for any summer adventure.

What’s New in the Refreshers Lineup This Summer?

Dunkin’ is rolling out new Limeade-based flavors to shake up the Refreshers menu this season. The new Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher combines Dunkin’s new Black Cherry and Limeade flavors for a sweet-tart, crisp sip. The new Limeade flavor also gives a zesty twist to several other drinks on the menu:

Raspberry Limeade

Coconut Limeade

Matcha Limeade

Strawberry Dragonfruit Limeade Refresher

How Can Dunkin’ Rewards Members Earn Extra Points This Memorial Day?

Dunkin’ Rewards members get a little extra this long weekend with two back-to-back bonus opportunities:

May 20–24: Earn 3X points on Refreshers as part of Dunkin’s Drink of the Week monthly bonus feature

May 25–31: Earn 50 base points or 100 boosted points each day you visit after 1 p.m. with the Afternoon Streak offer

Not a member yet? Sign up for free in the Dunkin’ app or at dunkinrewards.com.