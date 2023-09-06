Dunkin’ Announces Return of Titans Donut and Free Coffee Offer for the Football Season

Nashville, TN (September 6, 2023) – Dunkin’, a proud partner of the Tennessee Titans, today announced it is celebrating the return of Titans football with a new Free Coffee Mondays offer. Every Monday throughout the Titans’ regular season, Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the greater Nashville area.*

Throughout the Titans regular season, fans can also showcase their Titans pride with the return of Dunkin’s fan-favorite Titans Donut – featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles. The Titans Donut is available at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the greater Nashville area, while supplies last.**

“Titans football is back and Dunkin’ is excited to offer fans a sweet treat to get fueled up for the season,” said Emilly Bartels, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “The Titans are a staple in Nashville, we are proud to continue our partnership with the team and to help fans Titan Up with our Titans Donut!”

At select home games at Nissan Stadium, fans can also enjoy free beverage samples, gift cards and Dunkin’ branded merchandise from the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser.

*Additional terms and exclusions may apply.

**Tennessee Titans Donut only available at participating Memphis and Nashville-area Dunkin’ restaurants from through September 1, or while supplies last. Not available through mobile order or delivery.