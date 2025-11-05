Dunkin’ and Wicked Launch Epic New Collab

Dunkin’ is brewing up something wicked good this season. To celebrate the epic conclusion of Universal Pictures’ global cinematic event, Wicked: For Good, the brand is infusing everyday Dunkin’ runs with a touch of Oz magic. Because this November, even Oz runs on Dunkin’.

Launching nationwide today, the Dunkin’ x Wicked lineup brings together two icons – the electrifying film and the flavors that Dunkin’ guests run on every day – with all-new drinks, featuring Wicked Green Matcha and Wicked Pink Refresher, Wicked MUNCHKINS®, and limited-edition merch in signature shades of pink and green.

A Cinematic Dunkin’ “End Credits Scene”

To mark the moment, Dunkin’ teamed up with three-time Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the films, and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Fiyero, for a Dunkin’-fied “End Credits Scene” – a tongue-in-cheek imagining of what might happen if the world of Wicked collided with Dunkin’. Watch the full spot here.

Set between takes on the Wicked: For Good set, Cynthia and Jonathan get carried away brainstorming a “bonus scene” they think the film needs. Their banter builds into a burst of inspiration … what if Dunkin’ were in Oz? Homemade props appear and soon they’re dramatically pitching an over-the-top crossover, complete with Dunkin’s Wicked Green Matcha, Wicked Pink Refresher, and of course, MUNCHKINS.

Just as sparks start to fly between Elphaba and Fiyero, Cynthia delivers the line, “I didn’t just fly…I ran on Dunkin’!” The duo’s enthusiasm is undeniable, and their playful chaos is pure Dunkin’ energy. When the executive looks puzzled, they double down: “Munchkins? MUNCHKINS! It’s a double entendre.”

While the bonus scene didn’t make it into the film, Dunkin’ is raising a cup to the fun of fandoms and the worlds we love colliding. It’s playful, cinematic, and wicked delicious.

A Taste of Magic: Meet the Dunkin’ x Wicked Menu

Wicked Green Matcha : An emerald elixir fit for Elphaba herself. Dunkin’s classic Iced Matcha Latte gets a wicked twist with brown sugar and toasted almond flavors, made with whole milk for a creamy finish. Guests can also customize with oatmilk or almondmilk.

: An emerald elixir fit for Elphaba herself. Dunkin’s classic Iced Matcha Latte gets a wicked twist with brown sugar and toasted almond flavors, made with whole milk for a creamy finish. Guests can also customize with oatmilk or almondmilk. Wicked Pink Refresher: For those who prefer a touch of Glinda’s sparkle, this bright, bubbly pink drink is bursting with strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors and made with sparkling water.

For those who prefer a touch of Glinda’s sparkle, this bright, bubbly pink drink is bursting with strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors and made with sparkling water. Wicked MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats: At Dunkin’, there’s no place like the donut case. Old Fashioned Glazed MUNCHKINS® get the ultimate Wicked pink-and-green makeover, inspired by Oz’s most iconic duo.

With Wicked: For Good soaring into theaters on November 21 as a worldwide cultural event, Dunkin’s collab is designed to give its guests another way to step into the story, from the first sip to the final scene.

“Wicked: For Good is such a stunning blend of heart, music, and imagination,” said Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “Partnering with a story that means so much to fans everywhere gave us the chance to have a little fun with our own world, too. The result is a collaboration that’s playful, creative – and in true Boston fashion, wicked good.”

Shop the Dunkin’ x Wicked Merch

The magic doesn’t stop behind the counter. Exclusive Dunkin’ x Wicked merch drops today at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

For fans chasing a collectible keepsake, the new Wicked 10-Count MUNCHKINS® Tin brings a piece of Oz home. For $9.99 and available exclusively with any 10-count MUNCHKINS® purchase, the tin showcases the silhouettes of Elphaba and Glinda, with MUNCHKINS® emblazoned across the top in the film’s instantly recognizable font.

Beyond the collectible tin, more limited-edition merch brings the world of Wicked: For Good to life with:

Dunkin’ x Wicked Tumbler ($22.99): featuring both pink and green reusable straws – just like Oz’s dynamic duo.

($22.99): featuring both pink and green reusable straws – just like Oz’s dynamic duo. Dunkin’ x Wicked Straw Buddy & Topper Set (4-Pack, $16.99): includes two Elphaba-inspired toppers (broom and hat) and two Glinda-inspired toppers (wand + crown)

(4-Pack, $16.99): includes two Elphaba-inspired toppers (broom and hat) and two Glinda-inspired toppers (wand + crown) Cup Sleeves ($6.99): in Elphaba green and Glinda pink, each printed with their silhouettes – perfect for dressing up the everyday Dunkin’ run.

As Wicked: For Good brings its story to an electrifying finale, Dunkin’ is giving fans a way to celebrate their favorite moments long after the credits roll, with a drink in hand and a smile that says everyone, everywhere – even Oz – runs on Dunkin’.

