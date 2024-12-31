Dunkin’® and Sabrina Carpenter Partner on Limited Time Espresso Drink

Need a little extra espresso this New Year’s Eve? On December 31, Dunkin’ has teamed up with GRAMMY®-nominated global superstar Sabrina Carpenter, to introduce “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso”—a limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage combining Dunkin’s bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk. The limited time drink is part of Dunkin’s playful new ad campaign, Shake That Ess’.

Dunkin’ is also introducing a new $5 Meal Deal on December 31, featuring two tasty Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium hot coffee (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.), plus craveworthy items with a sophisticated chocolate twist, like the Lava Cake Signature Latte, Lava Cake Coffee, and the decadent Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut. With Dunkin’s winter menu, there’s something to satisfy every craving as soon as it hits restaurants nationwide on December 31.

Learn more about Dunkin’s new offerings here.

More Savings for Dunkin’ Rewards Members

From December 31 through January 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access exclusive offers*, only in the Dunkin’ app:

Dec. 31 – Jan. 6: $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with beverage purchase

Jan. 21 – Jan. 27: $3 Hash Brown Brisket Scramble with beverage purchase

Jan. 1 – Jan. 31: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays

Those not yet enrolled in Dunkin’ Rewards can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

*Limit 1 per member. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply. Participation may vary.

