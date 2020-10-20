Dunkin’ & Brentwood Rotary Partner for Purple Pinkie Day Fundraiser to Benefit End Polio Now

On Tuesday, October 20th, in early celebration of World Polio Day, Dunkin’ locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi are partnering with Rotary Districts 6760 (Brentwood Morning & Brentwood Noon Rotary), 6780, 6800, 6860, and 6880 to host a fundraising event for End Polio Now!

For every $2 donated to End Polio Now! at a participating Dunkin’ location, guests will receive a Purple Pinkie Donut—a glazed donut stick, topped with a dab of purple icing—as a thank you. Through generous matching funds from Rotary districts and The Gates Foundation each $2 donation becomes a total donation of $18 to help eradicate polio.

The Purple Pinkie Donut Project has generated more than $600,000 in donations to End Polio Now! in the first two years.

In countries where the threat of polio remains high, every child under 5yrs. receives polio vaccine by mouth twice per year during events called “National Immunization Days.” When vaccinating millions of children in a very short period of time it is impossible to document which child has received the vaccine, so every child vaccinated has the little finger (pinkie) nail of their left hand painted with an indelible purple marker. Local communities recognize that children with “purple pinkies” will never get polio which is cause for great celebration.

Over time the “Purple Pinkie” has become an international symbol of a polio free world.