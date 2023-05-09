Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins to Re-Open Spring Hill Location with New Features

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins announced it will re-open its Spring Hill location at 2098 Wall Street on Wednesday, May 10th. The remodeled combo store features Dunkin’s Next Gen store design, using innovative technologies to enhance the guests’ experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before.

The remodeled 2,000 square-foot restaurant seats 14 guests inside with outdoor seating available. The store will be open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. With Dunkin’s new restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere, convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: Next Gen restaurants feature a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests can track the status of their mobile order placed for in-store pick-up via a digital order status board.

Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

The store also features Baskin-Robbins’ next generation “Moments” store design to give guests an entirely new and engaging experience when they visit Baskin-Robbins. The new concept is designed to deliver on Baskin-Robbins’ commitment to bringing guests great flavors and memorable moments.

Including the Spring Hill restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Route 65, LLC, currently owns and operates 27 Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts and Instagram @dunkin.