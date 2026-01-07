Dunkin’ is kicking off 2026 with a protein-focused menu expansion, introducing Protein Milk as a new customizable option across its beverage lineup. The launch includes new Protein Refreshers and Protein Lattes, seasonal menu items, and a value-oriented $5 Meal Deal designed to offer guests more ways to fuel their day without changing their regular ordering habits.

The brand partnered with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion to promote the launch through a new advertising campaign titled “Dunk N’ Pump.” The campaign features Megan as “Pro-Tina,” a playful character leading a high-energy jazzercise-inspired workout fueled by Dunkin’ Protein Refreshers, set to an original track created exclusively for Dunkin’.

What is Dunkin’ Protein Milk

Dunkin’s Protein Milk delivers a creamy taste profile without the chalky texture or aftertaste commonly associated with protein-enhanced beverages. Customers can add Protein Milk to any beverage that allows for a milk or non-dairy base, including coffees, lattes, matcha drinks, and Refreshers. This flexibility enables guests to customize their existing favorite orders with added protein content.

The new Protein Milk option integrates seamlessly into Dunkin’s existing beverage customization system, allowing for easy ordering through the app or in-store without requiring guests to learn new menu items or change their regular ordering patterns.

New Protein-Enhanced Beverages at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has introduced five new beverages featuring Protein Milk, each delivering 15 grams of protein in a medium size:

Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher: Features juicy mango flavor mixed with Protein Milk for a tropical taste, developed in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

Strawberry Protein Refresher: A creamy version of the fan-favorite Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher made with Protein Milk

Caramel Chocolate Iced Protein Latte: Combines bold espresso with rich chocolate and sweet caramel flavors blended with Protein Milk

Almond Iced Protein Matcha Latte: Creamy iced matcha latte made with Protein Milk and nutty toasted almond flavor

Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla: Bold espresso paired with Protein Milk and Dunkin’s first-ever Sugar-Free Vanilla syrup for a lighter option

Megan Thee Stallion Partnership Details

“Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience, and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

The partnership marks Dunkin’s collaboration with the global superstar to create a signature beverage and promote the brand’s protein-focused menu expansion through the “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign featuring Megan’s alter ego “Pro-Tina.”

Winter Menu and Value Offerings

The Protein Milk launch is part of Dunkin’s broader winter menu update, which includes seasonal beverages and food items alongside the new protein-enhanced options. The brand is also introducing a $5 Meal Deal as part of its value-driven offerings, providing guests with budget-friendly options during the winter season.

The winter menu expansion reflects Dunkin’s strategy to offer more variety and customization options while maintaining accessibility through value-oriented pricing structures that appeal to customers seeking both premium protein-enhanced beverages and affordable meal combinations.

Source: Dunkin’

