Dunkin’ Adds Boozy Spin on Fall Classic to Line of Spiked Iced Coffee Beverages

Get ready to pumpkin and spice it up! Following an explosive launch last fall, Dunkin’ Spiked announced today the expansion of its ready-to-drink line of Spiked Iced Coffees with a first-ever limited seasonal offering – a buzz-worthy twist on a quintessential fall classic and Dunkin’s highly anticipated seasonal offering: the Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

Available in grocery and package stores across 27 states, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is a rich, creamy and deliciously decadent drink with the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spice flavors. Offering the taste consumers know and love from Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, the spiked beverage option enhances everyone’s go-to fall beverage in a ready-to-drink format, allowing consumers to party with the taste of fall all season long; best enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice and topped with whipped cream. (Let the mouth-watering commence!)

The expansion comes on the heels of the brand’s monumental launch of its Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas, which were first released in 13 states in August 2023 as a buzz-worthy spin on classic Dunkin’ beverages. Following unprecedented success in the Northeast, the brand has since more than doubled its retail footprint to 27 states to meet the appetite of 21+ consumers nationwide looking for the perfect beverage option for daytime and nighttime drinking occasions.

The Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte clocks in at 6% ABV and is crafted with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, and a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. Available in a 4-pack of 12oz cans, this limited-time offering will be available anywhere Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees are sold and hitting shelves in early August. Consumers can use the product finder to find some at a store near them at dunkinspiked.com.

The original Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee lineup has an ABV of 6% and features four delicious varieties – all riffs on classic Dunkin’ flavors – Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla all available in a 12oz can variety 12 pack. Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee lovers can also find this flavor on its own in 24oz single-serve and 4-pack 12oz cans.

The Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea lineup is the brand’s first excursion into the hard-tea space and features four signature flavors – Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher – at 5% ABV and all available in a 12oz can variety 12 pack. Consumers can also find the Slightly Sweet Iced Tea flavor on its own in 6-pack 12oz and 24oz single-serve cans alongside Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher 24oz single-serve cans.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees are currently available at a variety of retailers across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’ Spiked, visit DunkinSpiked.com.

Source: Inspire Brands

