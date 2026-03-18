Dunkin’ Adds Banana Syrup, Cold Foam, and New Drinks to Spring Menu

Dunkin’ is bringing banana flavor to its spring beverage lineup with the limited-time addition of Banana Syrup and Banana Cold Foam, along with a full roster of new drinks spanning espresso, matcha, and Refreshers.

What Inspired Dunkin’ to Add Banana to Its Menu?

The idea grew from comfort food classics that already feature banana prominently — banana pudding, banana bread, and bananas foster. Dunkin’s culinary team wanted to translate that familiar, comforting sweetness into drinkable form. The result is Banana Syrup, designed to cut through bold espresso and coffee, and Banana Cold Foam, crafted to mimic the light, creamy sweetness of classic banana pudding with hints of vanilla and custard.

What Is the Monkey Business Cloud Latte?

The Monkey Business Cloud Latte is a dessert-inspired espresso drink made with espresso and whole milk combined with buttery pecan flavor and topped with Banana Cold Foam. The combination delivers a banana pudding-inspired flavor with a rich, indulgent profile suited for those seeking a sweet coffee treat.

What Are the Banana Daydream Refreshers?

The Banana Daydream Refreshers blend Banana Cold Foam with one of three existing Refresher bases — Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, or Berry Acai. The pairing creates a smoothie-like texture that is both refreshing and creamy, offering a lighter alternative to the espresso-based banana drinks.

What Is the Bananarama Matcha at Dunkin’?

The Bananarama Matcha pairs Dunkin’s earthy matcha with Banana Syrup for a balanced drink that highlights bright matcha flavor with a layer of creamy sweetness. It is positioned as an option for matcha drinkers looking for a subtle flavor twist.

What Other Banana Drinks Are Available at Dunkin’ This Spring?

Beyond the featured new launches, banana flavor appears across several additional beverages:

Chocolate Covered Banana Iced Coffee

Banana Protein Latte

Banana Crème Iced Coffee

Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte

Each drink offers a different take on the banana profile, from chocolatey combinations to protein-forward options.

When Are Dunkin’ Banana Menu Items Available?

The banana beverages are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations this spring 2026. Customers can order through the Dunkin’ app, at the counter, or via the drive-thru while supplies last.

Source: Dunkin

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