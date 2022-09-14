Dump Truck Driver Dies in Williamson County Crash on I-65

According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County.

WSMV went on to say that Baker blew a tire on his dump truck, crossed over the median, and overturned in the left northbound lane. A Honda civic, driven by a 23-year-old from Franklin Tennessee, rear-ended Baker’s truck.

Baker was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Other drivers involved were not injured according to the WSMV story.

WSMV and a THP report stated that James Baker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.