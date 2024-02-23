Duke’s Mayo Classic Tickets On Sale Now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tickets to the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring Tennessee and NC State on Sept. 7 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Kickoff time will be announced at a later date for the matchup that takes place during the second week of the 2024 regular season.

The contest be the fourth between the two institutions with the Volunteers winning the previous two meetings, including a 35-21 victory in Atlanta in 2012. NC State recently played in the 2017 kickoff game against South Carolina, and Tennessee faced West Virginia in Charlotte to start the 2018 season.

The Vols are coming off their winningest two-year span in two decades under Josh Heupel , who enters his fourth season at the helm. Tennessee won nine games last fall and capped the year with a dominating 35-0 performance over Big Ten West champion Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Tennessee begins spring practice on March 18 and will hold the annual Orange & White Game on April 13 in a limited capacity Neyland Stadium. The spring game will air live on SEC Network+ and Vol Network affiliates.

Fans can still renew their 2024 season tickets at AllVols.com through Feb. 29. Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the season ticket interest form.

Source: UT Sports

