DUI Enforcement Enhanced for Memorial Day, Graduations

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and local high schools prepare for graduation ceremonies, the Franklin Police Department is intensifying its efforts to prevent impaired driving and ensure public safety.

“Memorial Day weekend and graduation celebrations are times of joy and reflection,” said Chief Deb Faulkner. “However, they also bring a heightened risk of impaired driving. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can celebrate safely without the tragedy of preventable accidents.”

Beginning this week and continuing through Memorial Day, additional officers will be on patrol citywide, specifically targeting impaired drivers. Officers will also have an increased presence around local high schools during graduation ceremonies.

“Underage drinking is illegal, dangerous, and can have lifelong consequences,” Chief Faulkner added. “Parents need to be vigilant. Teens need to know that one night of poor judgment can derail their future. We will have zero tolerance for underage drinking and impaired driving.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 40% of Memorial Day weekend traffic fatalities involve alcohol. In Tennessee, over 7,700 DUI-related crashes were reported in 2024 alone.

The Franklin Police Department encourages the community to use ride-sharing services, designated drivers, or public transportation.

In collaboration with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, FPD officers recently parked this Drive Drunk/Get Nailed vehicle in front of Franklin High School.

