DUI Driver Arrested for 3rd Offense After Driving Wrong-way on I-65

Thanks to the quick action of a few Franklin Police Officers, a dangerous drunk driver is behind bars after driving the wrong way on I-65. Tuesday night at about 10:30, calls from southbound I-65 drivers began pouring in about a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes between the Goose Creek Bypass and Murfreesboro Rd. Officers radioed ahead for the interstate to be closed down in hopes of avoiding a head-on crash. This dash-cam video shows Franklin Officers boxing the drunk driver in moments before his arrest.

Charged with DUI – 3rd Offense, Felony Evading, Reckless Endangerment, Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided Highway, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, and Disorderly Conduct, 31-year-old Robert Long, of Nashville, remains jailed on the $10,000 bond set by the Magistrate.



