Due to Popular Demand, Comedian Matt Rife Adds Second Nashville Show to World Tour

Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

The show will stop at the Ryman Auditorium on June 6th, 2024. Due to popular demand, a second late night show was added.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Matt Rife in a statement. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Artist presale tickets are available. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time at MattRifeOfficial.com.