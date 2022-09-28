Due to Hurricane Ian, Predators will Now Host Thursday’s Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Nashville Predators will host the Sept. 29 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Tampa, will now be held in Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.

Season Ticket Citizens can request up to four complimentary general admission tickets for this preseason game and can purchase additional tickets for $10 each. Single game general admission tickets can be purchased through NashvillePredators.com for $15 each starting at 5 p.m. today. The preseason game between Nashville and Tampa scheduled for Sept. 30 at Bridgestone Arena remains scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.