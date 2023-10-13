Duck River Jam Aims to Raise Awareness, Funding to Protect the River

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Duck River Jam, a community event intended to raise awareness and funds to fight a proposed landfill along the Duck River, will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Cherry Theater at Columbia State Community College.

The event, which will feature performances by local musicians as well as a silent auction, is being organized by the concerned citizens’ group Protect the Duck River.

The group has advocated against plans by Louisiana-based Trinity Business Group to build a 1,300-acre trash disposal complex as close as 1,000 feet from the Duck River at a former Monsanto phosphate processing site in Maury County. The property contains multiple Superfund sites and is mandated for EPA rehabilitation because of hazardous waste contamination.

Protect the Duck River was previously involved in successful efforts to convince state lawmakers to pass legislation designating that segment of the Duck River as a Class II scenic river. In April, Gov. Bill Lee signed the new law requiring certain water resource projects to be permitted.

Trinity Group filed a lawsuit in May appealing the Maury-Marshall Solid Waste Regional Planning Board’s rejection of its landfill application. Funds raised at the Duck River Jam will help defray legal fees for opponents of that appeal.

“The Duck River is the most biologically diverse river in North America as well as the source of drinking water for more than 300,000 people in this community,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder. “The Duck River Jam is an opportunity for Middle Tennessee residents to support this precious, fragile resource while enjoying a great day of music and fun.”

For more information about Duck River Jam or to purchase tickets, please visit duckriverjam.com.