Drywall Repair Company The Patch Boys Opens New Location to Serve Franklin and Nashville Residents

Drywall repair company The Patch Boys have opened a new location to serve Franklin and Nashville residents.

Owners Jacob and Jana started The Patch Boys in 2021 to serve the Nashville and Franklin communities in all things Drywall and Plaster repair.

Jacob and Jana shared with us The Patch Boys was started because they believe in the value of the trades along with providing customers open communication to meet their project needs. They put their focus into providing quality work with professionalism and transparency.

The scope of work of Patch Boys includes repairs from water damage, stress cracks, nail pops, and your basic patchwork to sheetrock. They recently have begun to expand into larger projects such as hanging drywall and interior painting, as well.

Jacob and Jana stated that “Most of all we want people to understand that we are a small business providing reliable service to the community while bringing exceptional jobs within the trades.”

For the latest updates, follow The Patch Boys of South East Nashville and Franklin on Facebook.