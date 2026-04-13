Driver Suffers Minor Injuries, Pet Ferret Rescued In I-840 Rollover

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County, where both a driver and a pet ferret were safely rescued.

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, the crash happened Sunday afternoon between the Columbia Pike and Lewisburg Pike exits.

Officials said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance and suffered only minor injuries.

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Fire crews also rescued the driver’s pet ferret, Nugget, from the overturned vehicle. Authorities confirmed the animal was not injured in the crash.

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