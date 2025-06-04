Driver Dies from Injuries After Sunday Afternoon Vehicle Crash

A Franklin man has died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash last Sunday.

Cody Joss, 42, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville late Tuesday.

On June 1, just before 4:30 p.m., Joss crashed his van in the 200 block of Noah Dr. When officers arrived, they noticed the van had flipped on its side. Joss had to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to Vanderbilt with life threatening injuries. A dog traveling in the van with Joss escaped unharmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

