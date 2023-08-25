Drive-thru Coffee Spot -Southerner’s Coffee – Opens Brick and Mortar Location

The local favorite drive-thru/walk-up coffee spot – Southerner’s Coffee – recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia State campus in Franklin at 1228 Liberty Pike. While this is Southerner’s first brick-and-mortar location, this is the company’s third location.

The coffee shop’s new location opened to the public on Monday, August 21st. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7 am – 3 pm. With the addition of the new space, they will now be able to cater for office gatherings and events.

Southerner’s Coffee first opened as a food truck in downtown Franklin in 2020. They have two locations – 1306 Murfreesboro Road and 100 Mission Court both in Franklin.

Christian Sanchez, the co-owner/operator, along with his wife, Estefani moved to the area from Washington State where drive-thru coffee shops existed and he wanted to bring the concept to Franklin and you can expect to see him at both locations.

The coffee menu includes classic drinks like Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate, Italian soda, and hot teas. There are six specialty drinks on the menu from the “Daydreamer” to the “Muddy Chai.” So far, the favorite of customers is “The Southerner,” an espresso drink described as a muddy blend of Ghiradelli chocolate, praline syrup, topped with whip and drizzled with more sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southerner’s Coffee Shop <= (@southernerscoffee)