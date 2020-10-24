Need help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)?

The FAFSA is a college financial aid application that students must complete to determine scholarship qualification at the state and national level. That includes the TN Promise scholarship which gives high school graduates the opportunity to attend a community or technical college free of tuition and fees.

To apply for the TN Promise scholarship in the fall of 2021, students must complete the application through the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation Student Portal by November 1. The deadline to complete the FAFSA is February 1, 2021.

Families looking for help with the 2021-22 FAFSA may register for the Drive-In to Your Future FAFSA Workshop October 29. Families may register for the location nearest them on the Tennessee government website. Attendees should bring a mobile device.

Once registered, students and their families will receive more detailed information about the workshop from the college campus they selected.