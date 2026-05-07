Drive-In Laser Show Bringing Two-Night Spectacle To Franklin

A weekend of music, lights and family entertainment is headed to Franklin as the Drive-In Laser Show promises two performances for the price of one.

The event will feature two nightly laser shows, beginning with a family-friendly production set to current and classic pop and country hits at 8 p.m.

Following a 30-minute intermission, guests attending Friday and Saturday shows can also enjoy the Classic Rock Laser Show at 9:30 p.m., featuring rock anthems from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Organizers describe the experience as a drive-in movie-style event where attendees can watch from their vehicles, tailgate with their own snacks and drinks, or enjoy the infield seating area with chairs and blankets. Food vendors will also be on site.

Admission is $45 per carload and includes both shows, with organizers encouraging advance ticket purchases as prices will increase by $10 at the gate.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before showtime, as parking is first come, first served.

The event is not recommended for individuals with epilepsy or extreme sensitivity to light. Organizers note that rain will not cancel the event, saying weather conditions can enhance the laser effects.

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