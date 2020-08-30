Drive-in Concert Alert: for King & Country in Spring Hill

Drive-in movies and drive-in concerts are the new way to socially distance and enjoy entertainment.

The local musical duo for King & Country (brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone) will play a drive-in concert at Spring Hill’s Oaklawn Mansion on Friday, October 16th at 7 pm to benefit The Well Outreach.

Oaklawn Mansion is located at 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill, TN.

“We’ve been working hard at finding a way to see you again in person safely, so here we are announcing that we’re coming to Spring Hill, Tennessee for a LIVE CONCERT at the Oaklawn Mansion on Friday, October 16th, benefitting The Well Outreach! It’ll be a good old-fashioned evening unlike anything we’ve ever done before…a night of music and stories, as well as playing TOGETHER live alongside many of your favorites like God Only Knows, Burn The Ships, and more. So load up the car, reserve your parking spot, and we’ll look forward to celebrating TOGETHER SOON,” reads a message from Luke and Joel on the ticket website.

Tickets will be sold by the carload with a max of 6 people per vehicle. Guests may bring lawn chairs but must stay within their car’s space. Tiered pricing is $100 to $350 based on placement at the drive-in and proximity to the stage. To order tickets now until August 31st, use presale ticket code DRIVEIN.

Buy tickets here.

About for King & Country

In 2019, the duo collaborated with Dolly Parton for a remix of their song “God Only Knows” which won two GRAMMY awards. Currently, their new single “Together” which they recently released an acoustic version featuring Cory Asbury and their sister, Rebecca Saint James is at number one on the charts for a fifth week. Earlier this month, the duo was the first to kick-off “Live at the Ryman” a new live streaming series.

For the latest news, visit for King & Country on Facebook.