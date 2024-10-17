Drew Doggett to Make Appearance at Patina Home & Garden

Design duo Brooke and Steve Giannetti will welcome distinguished photographer and author Drew Doggett to Patina Home & Garden in Leiper’s Fork to sign his stunning new book Untamed Spirits, Horses From Around The World. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m., CDT, Oct. 18, 2024, at 4149 Old Hillsboro Road, Leiper’s Fork, TN 37064.

Doggett trained under some of the most influential figures in fashion photography, where he developed a signature artistic style that brings sophistication and flair to his work, no matter the subject. Doggett’s blending of ethnography and fashion photography weaves together the extraordinary stories of the most unique people, places, and cultures.

“While I am in awe of all of Drew’s photography, his equestrian images are among my favorites,” Brooke said. “I look to nature as one of my greatest teachers, and I believe horses are among the finest educators in that realm. I feel a deeper connection to their grounding presence through Doggett’s images.”

Created as a community gathering place and highly curated retail experience, Patina Home & Garden is a place for the community to “gather” beautiful pieces for their home, to “gather” delicious, healthy food from the Giannettis’ farm shop, and to “gather” together to learn new design and creative skills. Inspiration for the store is based on the same principles as the Giannettis’ design philosophy: nature, history, and community.

