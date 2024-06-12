Dream of Own Business Leads to Opening Minuteman Press

In 2020, it became apparent to Paul Mikos that change was coming in his job, causing him to begin to dream of owning his own business. That dream led him to Minuteman Press.

Minuteman Press is a franchise that has been family-owned and operated by Roy Titus and his son Bob since 1973. The founders developed a unique business model that provides products and services that businesses need for their everyday operations, in addition to their marketing and advertising efforts. The company has been ranked #1 in the Printing/Marketing Services category 33 times by “Entrepreneur Magazine.”

“I had worked my way through college in a print shop and spent most of my 20-year career in book publishing, starting in marketing before the days of social media,” explained Mikos. “I purchased a lot of brochures, catalogs, bookmarks, posters, and displays. I learned the language and mechanics of design and printing.”

His core business is “ink on paper.” Mikos and his staff print business cards, postcards, brochures, and booklets, plus they offer complete mailing services.

“We do a lot of direct mail, especially for nonprofits like Graceworks, Brightstone, The Heritage Foundation, and Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) for realtors, roofers, landscapers, and other service businesses,” said Mikos.

Minuteman Press is a registered printer with the United States Postal Service allowing them to receive discounts on postage that they pass directly to their customers. They do not charge any markup or sales tax on postage.

This Spring they printed and mailed 25,000 booklets to every residence and business for the City of Brentwood. They also print a lot of special event worksheets, postcards, table tents, and more for Ramsey Solutions. Plus, they print catalogs for Vanderbilt University’s School of Nursing, as well as calendars, posters, and sales materials for the TV series, The Chosen.

“We also do a lot of wide-format printing, including building signage, window graphics, wall graphics, custom wallpaper, yard signs, banners, site signs, parking signs, and more,” said Mikos.

They have done extensive work for Franklin Special School District, Poplar Grove schools, Hillsboro School in Leiper’s Fork, as well as Franklin Christian Academy, Grassland Middle, Grace Christian Academy, The Covenant School, and Williamson County Schools.

In addition to paper products and signage, Minute Press also does vinyl banners, retractable banners, feather flags, event tents, fabric banners, tablecloths, cups, menus, product packaging, labels, stickers, decals, pens, promotional products, and apparel.

“We love to solve problems,” explained Milkos. “We’ve printed and cut large format graphics for stage props and trade shows. I enjoy figuring out how to do new things to meet our customers’ needs.”

Mikos feels he has an incredible team that is willing to help their customers in any way they can within their sphere of knowledge. Often, they act as the marketing department for small and medium sized businesses.

“We have some very talented designers on staff and offer complete graphic design services at a competitive hourly rate, prorated to the minute so if a job only takes 10 minutes, we charge for 10 minutes–not a full hour. We offer a logo design package for a fixed rate that includes two options and two rounds of changes,” explained Mikos.

One thing that Mikos notes about logos is that it is important to consider how a logo may be used beyond a business card, like how it will look scaled up on a building sign or scaled down on a pen. Other things to consider are how well it will be cut from vinyl for graphics, embroider on a hat, or screen-print on a T-shirt. Fine lines and serif fonts are very hard to do in small format or cut vinyl. Full-color images are troublesome when considering that embroidery and screen-printing require a unique thread or screen for every shade of every color.

“Although there are exceptions to every rule,” said Mikos, “you will notice how many great logos are designed with bold, sans serif letters, few fine lines, and two or three colors.”

Their first record-setting month was February 2024, where they doubled their revenue from the previous year, they had another record-setting month in April 2024. They expect 2024 to be their best year ever as they continue to grow, stimulated by the new business growth in Franklin, Thompson’s Station, Spring Hill, and Columbia.

Recently, they completed signage for the new building at West Main Street and Downs Boulevard, the building signs and window vinyl for The Spectacle Shoppe and Sloane Dental, and recently completed the building signs for Tollgate Wine and Spirits in Thompsons Station. They are currently working on directional signage for Pure Clean Car Wash in Columbia and their new location near Berry Farms and the fairgrounds.

“We are glad to be a part of this community and appreciate the work they’ve brought us,” added Mikos.

