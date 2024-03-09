Dream Nashville Announces Shark Bait Bar Pop Up

Swim at your own risk into “Shark Bait Bar,” the seasonal pop-up inside Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar. Beginning March 21, enter through the boat dock, located off the hotel’s lobby, to be transported to the depths of the ocean. Shipwrecked boats, fishing cages and nautical decor set the scene for every swimmer’s worst nightmare, and a larger than life shark mouth at the entrance provides for a terrifying photo opp.

Sip on a new collection of themed cocktails including the Chomp Chomp, a classic Mai Tai served in a novelty shark cup, We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Bucket, featuring pineapple, blood orange and lime juices, Aperol and a high noon served in a sand bucket, and Dah Dum Dah Dum, a citrusy gin cocktail balanced with a slightly tart finish. The bar menu will feature items such as a Shark-uterie Board, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Fish & Chips, Calamari Frites and Crab Dip. For dessert indulge in the Skipper’s Delight (Pina Colada Cheesecake, Coconut Gelee) or the Shark Bite (White Chocolate Glazed Cake, Raspberry Puree, Raspberry Mojito Sorbet).

The transformative venue, Parlour Bar, has been home to several seasonal pop-ups, including “The Cocktail Factory” this past fall and last spring’s “Blossom Bar.” So hold onto your life vests and plan your swim accordingly, because this pop-up will only be here through May.

Dream Hotel is located at 210 4th Avenue N, Nashville. Valet parking is available. Hours for the pop-up are Monday – Thursday, 4 pm – midnight, Friday-Saturday, 10 am – 1 am, and Sunday, 10 am until midnight.